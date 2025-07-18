Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/d𝓍 ∫₃ᵉˣ cos t² dt
Master Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1 with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(c) Evaluate H '(2) .
Limits with integrals Evaluate the following limits.
lim ∫₂ˣ eᵗ² dt
𝓍→2 ---------------
𝓍 ― 2
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals Evaluate the following integrals using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. Sketch the graph of the integrand and shade the region whose net area you have found.
∫₀⁵ (𝓍²―9) d𝓍