Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is defined as an integral, its derivative can be found by evaluating the integrand at the upper limit of integration. This theorem is essential for analyzing the behavior of the function ƒ(𝓍) in the given question. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Critical Points Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined. These points are crucial for determining local maxima and minima, as they represent potential locations where the function's behavior changes. In the context of ƒ(𝓍), finding where the derivative equals zero will help identify these critical points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points