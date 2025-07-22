Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits In calculus, a limit is a fundamental concept that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding the function's behavior near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Limits are essential for defining derivatives and integrals, forming the backbone of calculus. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Definite Integrals A definite integral represents the accumulation of quantities, such as area under a curve, over a specified interval. It is denoted by the integral symbol with upper and lower limits, indicating the range of integration. Evaluating definite integrals often involves the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, which connects differentiation and integration. Recommended video: 05:43 05:43 Definition of the Definite Integral