lim [ ∫₂ˣ √(t² + t + 3dt) ] / (𝓍² ―4)
𝓍→2
Find the intervals on which ƒ(𝓍) = ∫ₓ¹ (t―3) (t―6)¹¹ dt is increasing and the intervals on which it is decreasing.
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(c) Evaluate H '(2) .
Function defined by an integral Let ƒ(𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ (t ― 1)¹⁵ (t―2)⁹ dt .
(c) For what values of 𝓍 does ƒ have local minima? Local maxima?
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀^π/⁴ cos² 8θ dθ
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₋π^π cos² 𝓍 d𝓍