Definite Integral A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. It is denoted as ∫ₐᵇ f(t) dt, where 'a' and 'b' are the limits of integration. This concept is crucial for calculating the area function A(x) = ∫₀ˣ f(t) dt, which accumulates the area from 0 to x.

Area Under the Curve The area under the curve of a function f(t) from a to b can be interpreted as the total accumulation of the function's values over that interval. This area can be positive or negative depending on whether the function is above or below the x-axis. Understanding how to calculate these areas is essential for evaluating A(2), A(5), A(8), and A(12) from the given graph.