114. {Use of Tech} Arc length of the natural logarithm Consider the curve y = ln(x).
c. As a increases, L(a) increases as what power of a?
Substitutions Suppose ƒ is an even function with ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 . Evaluate each integral.
(a) ∫¹₋₁ 𝓍ƒ(𝓍²) d𝓍
(b) ∫²₋₂ 𝓍²ƒ(𝓍³) d𝓍
(b) Find the average value of ƒ shown in the figure on the interval [2,6] and then find the point(s) c in (2, 6) guaranteed to exist by the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals.
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
A slowing race Starting at the same time and place, Abe and Bob race, running at velocities u(t) = 4 / (t + 1) mi/hr and v(t) = 4e^(−t/2) mi/hr, respectively, for t ≥ 0.
b. Find and graph the position functions of both runners. Which runner can run only a finite distance in an unlimited amount of time?
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.