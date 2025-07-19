Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links the concept of differentiation and integration, stating that if a function is continuous on an interval, then the integral of its derivative over that interval gives the net change of the function. This theorem allows us to evaluate the integral and find the function's behavior based on its derivative. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Derivative and Increasing/Decreasing Functions A function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive throughout that interval, and decreasing if its derivative is negative. By analyzing the sign of the derivative, we can determine where the function is rising or falling, which is essential for solving the given problem regarding the intervals of increase and decrease. Recommended video: 07:32 07:32 Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing