Problem 9.5.38a

U.S. population projections According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the nation’s population (to the nearest million) was 296 million in 2005 and 321 million in 2015. The Bureau also projects a 2050 population of 398 million. To construct a logistic model, both the growth rate and the carrying capacity must be estimated. There are several ways to estimate these parameters. Here is one approach:





a. Assume t = 0 corresponds to 2005 and that the population growth is exponential for the first ten years; that is, between 2005 and 2015, the population is given by P(t) = P(0)exp(rt). Estimate the growth rate r using this assumption.