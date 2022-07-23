Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
cos (x − π/2) = sin x
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.
Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.
Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.
Graph four periods of the function f (x) = −tan 2x.