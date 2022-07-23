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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.3.48
Chapter 1, Problem 1.3.48

Using the Half-Angle Formulas


Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.


cos² 5π/12

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1
First, recognize that the expression cos²(θ) can be rewritten using the half-angle identity: cos²(θ) = (1 + cos(2θ))/2.
Identify the angle θ in the problem, which is 5π/12. We need to find cos²(5π/12).
Apply the half-angle formula: cos²(5π/12) = (1 + cos(2 * 5π/12))/2.
Simplify the expression inside the cosine: 2 * 5π/12 = 5π/6.
Substitute back into the formula: cos²(5π/12) = (1 + cos(5π/6))/2. Now, find the value of cos(5π/6) using the unit circle or known values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Angle Formulas

Half-angle formulas are trigonometric identities that express the sine and cosine of half an angle in terms of the sine and cosine of the original angle. For example, the cosine half-angle formula states that cos(θ/2) = ±√((1 + cos(θ))/2). These formulas are particularly useful for simplifying expressions involving angles that are not standard angles.
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Cosine Function

The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function defined as the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. It is periodic with a period of 2π and is defined for all real numbers. Understanding the properties of the cosine function, including its values at key angles, is essential for solving trigonometric problems.
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Angle Conversion

Angle conversion involves changing the measure of an angle from one unit to another, such as from degrees to radians. In this context, 5π/12 radians can be converted to degrees for better understanding or verification. Knowing how to convert angles is crucial when applying trigonometric identities and formulas, especially when dealing with non-standard angles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


h(t) = |t³|

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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = 1/|x|

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = 1 - cos x

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


cos (x − π/2) = sin x

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Textbook Question

A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.

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