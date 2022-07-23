Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = 1/|x|
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x
Using the Addition Formulas
Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.
cos (x − π/2) = sin x
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.