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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.11
Chapter 1, Problem 1.11

In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.


𝔂 = 1 - cos x

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1
To determine if a function is even, odd, or neither, we need to check the symmetry properties of the function. A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x in the domain, and it is odd if f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in the domain.
Start by substituting -x into the function y = 1 - cos(x). This gives us y(-x) = 1 - cos(-x).
Recall that the cosine function is an even function, meaning cos(-x) = cos(x). Therefore, y(-x) = 1 - cos(x).
Compare y(-x) = 1 - cos(x) with the original function y = 1 - cos(x). Since y(-x) = y(x), the function is even.
Conclude that the function y = 1 - cos(x) is even because it satisfies the condition for even functions, y(-x) = y(x).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even Functions

A function is considered even if it satisfies the condition f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain. This means that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the y-axis. For example, the function f(x) = x^2 is even because f(-x) = (-x)^2 = x^2.
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Odd Functions

A function is classified as odd if it meets the condition f(-x) = -f(x) for all x in its domain. This indicates that the graph of the function is symmetric with respect to the origin. An example of an odd function is f(x) = x^3, as f(-x) = (-x)^3 = -x^3.
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Neither Even Nor Odd Functions

A function is neither even nor odd if it does not satisfy the conditions for either classification. This means that the function does not exhibit symmetry about the y-axis or the origin. For instance, the function f(x) = x + 1 is neither even nor odd, as it does not fulfill the criteria for either symmetry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = 1/|x|

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples


The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.

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Textbook Question

Using the Half-Angle Formulas


Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.


cos² 5π/12

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Textbook Question

Using the Addition Formulas


Use the addition formulas to derive the identities in Exercises 31–36.


cos (x − π/2) = sin x

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Textbook Question

Use graphing software to graph the functions specified in Exercises 31–36.

Select a viewing window that reveals the key features of the function.


Graph the function f (x) = sin³ x.

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Textbook Question

A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.

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