Textbook Question
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
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Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = 1/|x|
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x
A point P in the first quadrant lies on the parabola 𝔂 = 𝔁². Express the coordinates of P as functions of the angle of inclination of the line joining P to the origin.