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Ch. 1 - Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 1 - FunctionsProblem 1.19
Chapter 1, Problem 1.19

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = |x| - 2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function type. The given function is 𝑦 = |𝑥| - 2, which is an absolute value function. Absolute value functions are defined for all real numbers.
Step 2: Determine the domain of the function. Since the absolute value function is defined for all real numbers, the domain of 𝑦 = |𝑥| - 2 is all real numbers, which can be expressed as (-∞, ∞).
Step 3: Analyze the transformation of the function. The function 𝑦 = |𝑥| - 2 is a vertical shift of the basic absolute value function 𝑦 = |𝑥|. The graph of 𝑦 = |𝑥| is shifted 2 units downward.
Step 4: Determine the range of the function. The basic absolute value function 𝑦 = |𝑥| has a range of [0, ∞). After shifting the graph 2 units downward, the range of 𝑦 = |𝑥| - 2 becomes [-2, ∞).
Step 5: Summarize the domain and range. The domain of the function 𝑦 = |𝑥| - 2 is all real numbers (-∞, ∞), and the range is [-2, ∞).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = |x| - 2, the absolute value function |x| is defined for all real numbers, meaning the domain is all real numbers, or (-∞, ∞). Understanding the domain is crucial for determining the valid inputs for the function.
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Range

The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. In the case of y = |x| - 2, the minimum value occurs when |x| is zero, resulting in y = -2. As x increases or decreases, y increases without bound. Therefore, the range is [-2, ∞), indicating that y can take any value greater than or equal to -2.
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Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x regardless of its sign. This means |x| is always zero or positive. In the function y = |x| - 2, the absolute value affects the shape of the graph, creating a V-like structure that opens upwards, shifted down by 2 units. Understanding this function is essential for analyzing the overall behavior of the given equation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.


𝔂 = tan(2x - π)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.

____

𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x

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Textbook Question

[Technology Exercise]


a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which


3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)


b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.

207
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Textbook Question

Even and Odd Functions


In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.


h(t) = |t³|

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Textbook Question

Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).

238
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Textbook Question

Increasing and Decreasing Functions


Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.


y = 1/|x|

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