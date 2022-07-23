Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = tan(2x - π)
In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
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𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).