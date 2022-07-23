Textbook Question
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which
3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
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[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which
3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = 1/|x|
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12