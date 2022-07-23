Absolute Value Function

The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, outputs the non-negative value of x regardless of its sign. This function is neither even nor odd because it does not satisfy the conditions for either classification. For instance, h(t) = |t³| results in h(-t) = |-t³| = |t³|, which is equal to h(t), indicating it is even, but the cubic term's sign negation complicates its classification.