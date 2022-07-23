Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
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In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.
Using the Half-Angle Formulas
Find the function values in Exercises 47–50.
cos² 5π/12
In Exercises 9–16, determine whether the function is even, odd, or neither.
𝔂 = 1 - cos x