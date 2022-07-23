Evaluate cos (11π/12) as cos (π/4 + 2π/3).

In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
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𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
____
𝔂 = -2 + √1 - x
[Technology Exercise]
a. Graph the functions f(x) = 3/(x − 1) and g(x) = 2/(x + 1) together to identify the values of x for which
3/(x − 1) < 2/(x + 1)
b. Confirm your findings in part (a) algebraically.
In Exercises 19–32, find the (a) domain and (b) range.
𝔂 = |x| - 2
Even and Odd Functions
In Exercises 47–62, say whether the function is even, odd, or neither. Give reasons for your answer.
h(t) = |t³|
Increasing and Decreasing Functions
Graph the functions in Exercises 37–46. What symmetries, if any, do the graphs have? Specify the intervals over which the function is increasing and the intervals where it is decreasing.
y = 1/|x|
Theory and Examples
The variables r and s are inversely proportional, and r = 6 when s = 4. Determine s when r = 10.