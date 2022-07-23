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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.4.35
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.35

Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (1 − n) / n2ⁿ

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Textbook Question

Finding Terms of a Sequence

Each of Exercises 1–6 gives a formula for the nth term aₙ of a sequence {aₙ}. Find the values of a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄.

aₙ = 1 / n!

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Textbook Question

Absolute and Conditional Convergence

Which of the series in Exercises 15–48 converge absolutely, which converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (√(n² + n) − n)]

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Textbook Question

Find the sum of each series in Exercises 45–52.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (2n + 1) / (n²(n + 1)²) ]

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Textbook Question

Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series

In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.

f(x) = cos(2x + π/2),a = π/4

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (x − 1)ⁿ / (n³ 3ⁿ) ]

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ n! xⁿ / nⁿ ]

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