Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
In Exercises 125–134, determine whether the sequence is monotonic, whether it is bounded, and whether it converges.
aₙ = (4ⁿ⁺¹ + 3ⁿ) / 4ⁿ
Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))
Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) ln(n²) / n
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (n + 3) / (n² + 5n + 6)
Find the value of b for which
1 + eᵇ + e²ᵇ + e³ᵇ + ⋯ = 9.