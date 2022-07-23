Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Theory and Examples
Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:
i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;
ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.
Show that the series
a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …
diverges.
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) eⁿ / (1 + e²ⁿ)
Power Series
In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ n! xⁿ / nⁿ ]
Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.
37. lim (x → 0) ln(1 + x²) / (1 - cos(x))
30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that
Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.