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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.3.2
Chapter 10, Problem 10.3.2

Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) 1 / n⁰·²

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Textbook Question

Theory and Examples

Suppose that a₁, a₂, a₃, …, aₙ are positive numbers satisfying the following conditions:

i) a₁ ≥ a₂ ≥ a₃ ≥ …;


ii) the series a₂ + a₄ + a₈ + a₁₆ + … diverges.

Show that the series


a₁/1 + a₂/2 + a₃/3 + …


diverges.

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 13–46 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers. (When you check an answer, remember that there may be more than one way to determine the series’ convergence or divergence.)

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) eⁿ / (1 + e²ⁿ)

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Textbook Question

Power Series

In Exercises 47–56, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. Then identify the values of x for which the series converges (b) absolutely and (c) conditionally.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) (csch n)xⁿ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.

∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ n! xⁿ / nⁿ ]

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Textbook Question

Use series to evaluate the limits in Exercises 29–40.

37. lim (x → 0) ln(1 + x²) / (1 - cos(x))

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Textbook Question

30. b. By differentiating the series in part (a) term by term, show that

Σ(from n=1 to ∞) n / (n + 1)! = 1.

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