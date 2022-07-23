In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
In Exercises 37–42, find the series’ radius of convergence.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [ (n!)² / (2ⁿ (2n)!) ] xⁿ
Finding a Sequence’s Formula
In Exercises 13–30, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence.
2, 6, 10, 14, 18, …Every other even positive integer
Using the Root Test
In Exercises 9–16, use the Root Test to determine if each series converges absolutely or diverges.
∑(from n=1 to ∞) [4ⁿ / (3n)ⁿ]