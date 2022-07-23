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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.2.97
Chapter 10, Problem 10.2.97

Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2

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