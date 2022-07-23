Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.
Error Estimates
The approximation eˣ = 1 + x + (x² / 2) is used when x is small. Use the Remainder Estimation Theorem to estimate the error when |x| < 0.1.
Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 57–64 converge, and which diverge? Give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n = 1 to ∞) [(-1)ⁿ (n!)ⁿ] / [n^(n²)]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) 1 / (2√n + ³√n)
Make up a geometric series ∑a rⁿ⁻¹ that converges to the number 5 if
b. a = 13/2
Convergence and Divergence
Which of the sequences {aₙ} in Exercises 31–100 converge, and which diverge? Find the limit of each convergent sequence.
aₙ = (xⁿ / (2n + 1))^(1/n),x > 0
Finding Taylor and Maclaurin Series
In Exercises 25–34, find the Taylor series generated by f at x = a.
f(x) = x³ − 2x + 4,a = 2