In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
Applying the Integral Test
Use the Integral Test to determine if the series in Exercises 1–12 converge or diverge. Be sure to check that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) ln(n²) / n