In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
In Exercises 125–134, determine whether the sequence is monotonic, whether it is bounded, and whether it converges.
aₙ = (4ⁿ⁺¹ + 3ⁿ) / 4ⁿ
In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.
∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)