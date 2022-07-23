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Ch. 10 - Infinite Sequences and Series
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 10 - Infinite Sequences and SeriesProblem 10.4.8
Chapter 10, Problem 10.4.8

Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, use the results of Exercises 63 and 64 to determine if each series converges or diverges.

∑(from n=2 to ∞) [(ln n)¹⁰⁰⁰ / n¹.⁰⁰¹]

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Textbook Question

Intervals of Convergence

In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?

∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–134, determine whether the sequence is monotonic, whether it is bounded, and whether it converges.

aₙ = (4ⁿ⁺¹ + 3ⁿ) / 4ⁿ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–82, use any method to determine whether the series converges or diverges. Give reasons for your answer.

∑ (from n = 2 to ∞) [(ln n / n)³]

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Textbook Question

Determining Convergence or Divergence

Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.

∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)

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Textbook Question

Recursively Defined Sequences

In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.

a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)

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