Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
Intervals of Convergence
In Exercises 1–36, (a) find the series’ radius and interval of convergence. For what values of x does the series converge (b) absolutely, (c) conditionally?
∑ (from n = 0 to ∞) [ n xⁿ / (4ⁿ (n² + 1)) ]
In Exercises 125–134, determine whether the sequence is monotonic, whether it is bounded, and whether it converges.
aₙ = (4ⁿ⁺¹ + 3ⁿ) / 4ⁿ
Direct Comparison Test
In Exercises 1–8, use the Direct Comparison Test to determine if each series converges or diverges.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) (√n + 1) / (√(n² + 3))
Determining Convergence or Divergence
Which of the series in Exercises 17–56 converge, and which diverge? Use any method, and give reasons for your answers.
∑ (from n=1 to ∞) sin (1/n)
Recursively Defined Sequences
In Exercises 101–108, assume that each sequence converges and find its limit.
a₁ = 5,aₙ₊₁ = √(5aₙ)
Finding nth Partial Sums
In Exercises 1–6, find a formula for the nth partial sum of each series and use it to find the series’ sum if the series converges.
2 + (2/3) + (2/9) + (2/27) + … + (2 / 3ⁿ⁻¹) + …