Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Using the Sandwich Theorem
a. It can be shown that the inequalities 1 − x²/ 6 < (x sin x) / (2−2cos x) < 1 hold for all values of x close to zero (except for x = 0). What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (x sin x) / (2 − 2cos x)?
Give reasons for your answer.
[Technology Exercise] b. Graph y = 1 − (x²/6), y=(x sinx)/(2 − 2cos x), and y = 1 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x
Suppose that f(x) and g(x) are polynomials in x. Can the graph of f(x)/g(x) have an asymptote if g(x) is never zero? Give reasons for your answer.
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x → ∞ √((8x² − 3) / (2x² + x))
Never-zero continuous functions Is it true that a continuous function that is never zero on an interval never changes sign on that interval? Give reasons for your answer.