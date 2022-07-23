Textbook Question
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
278
views
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx →4 (9 − x) = 5
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵