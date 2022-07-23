L'Hôpital's Rule

L'Hôpital's Rule is a method used to evaluate limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. If direct substitution in the limit leads to such forms, L'Hôpital's Rule allows us to differentiate the numerator and denominator separately. This technique is particularly useful in the given problem, where direct substitution results in an indeterminate form, necessitating further analysis.