Textbook Question
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
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Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
Using limθ→0 sin θ / θ = 1
Find the limits in Exercises 23–46.
limh→0 sin(sin h) / sin h
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x⁴ + x³
lim -----------------
x→∞ 12x³ + 128
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → −∞ (√(x² + 3) + x)