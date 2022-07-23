Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → −∞ (√(x² + 3) + x)
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)