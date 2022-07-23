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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.6.47
Chapter 2, Problem 2.6.47

Infinite Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵

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1
First, identify the form of the limit as x approaches 0. The expression given is \( \frac{4}{x^{2/5}} \).
Recognize that as x approaches 0, \( x^{2/5} \) also approaches 0. Since \( x^{2/5} \) is in the denominator, the expression \( \frac{4}{x^{2/5}} \) will tend towards infinity.
Consider the direction from which x approaches 0. If x approaches 0 from the positive side (x → 0⁺), \( x^{2/5} \) is positive, and thus \( \frac{4}{x^{2/5}} \) approaches positive infinity.
If x approaches 0 from the negative side (x → 0⁻), \( x^{2/5} \) is still positive because the fifth root of a negative number is negative, but squaring it makes it positive. Therefore, \( \frac{4}{x^{2/5}} \) also approaches positive infinity.
Conclude that the limit of \( \frac{4}{x^{2/5}} \) as x approaches 0 is positive infinity, regardless of the direction from which x approaches 0.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Infinite Limits

Infinite limits occur when the value of a function increases or decreases without bound as the input approaches a certain point. In this context, as x approaches 0, the function 4/x²/⁵ may tend towards infinity or negative infinity, depending on the behavior of the denominator, which becomes very small, causing the overall expression to grow very large.
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Behavior of Rational Functions

Rational functions are expressions involving ratios of polynomials. The behavior of these functions near points where the denominator approaches zero is crucial for determining limits. As x approaches 0 in 4/x²/⁵, the denominator x²/⁵ approaches zero, leading to a potential infinite limit, as the numerator remains constant and the denominator shrinks.
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Power Functions and Exponents

Understanding power functions and their exponents is essential for analyzing limits involving expressions like x²/⁵. The exponent determines how rapidly the function approaches zero or infinity as x approaches a specific value. In this case, x²/⁵ indicates a root, which affects the rate at which the denominator approaches zero, influencing the limit's behavior.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Domains and Asymptotes


Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.


y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)

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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h

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Textbook Question

Domains and Asymptotes


Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.


y = 2x / (x² − 1)

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Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x

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Textbook Question

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → −∞ (√(x² + 3) + x)

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Textbook Question

Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?

lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)

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