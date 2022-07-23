Textbook Question
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
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Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 2x / (x² − 1)
Limits of quotients
Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.
limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
lim x→1 1/x = 1
At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x
Find the limits in Exercises 31–40. Are the functions continuous at the point being approached?
lim x → π/6 √(csc² x + 5√3 tan x)
Infinite Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵