Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.3.37
Chapter 2, Problem 2.3.37

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx →4 (9 − x) = 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the formal definition of a limit: For a function f(x) and a limit L as x approaches a value c, we say that lim(x→c) f(x) = L if for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that 0 < |x - c| < δ implies |f(x) - L| < ε.
Identify the components of the limit statement: Here, f(x) = 9 - x, L = 5, and c = 4. We need to show that for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that if 0 < |x - 4| < δ, then |(9 - x) - 5| < ε.
Simplify the expression |(9 - x) - 5|: This simplifies to |4 - x|. We need to ensure that |4 - x| < ε whenever 0 < |x - 4| < δ.
Choose δ = ε: By setting δ = ε, we ensure that whenever 0 < |x - 4| < δ, it follows that |4 - x| < ε, satisfying the condition for the limit.
Conclude the proof: Since for every ε > 0, we can find δ = ε such that 0 < |x - 4| < δ implies |4 - x| < ε, we have proven that lim(x→4) (9 - x) = 5 using the formal definition of a limit.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit Definition

The formal definition of a limit states that for a function f(x), the limit as x approaches a value 'a' is L if, for every ε > 0, there exists a δ > 0 such that whenever 0 < |x - a| < δ, it follows that |f(x) - L| < ε. This definition is crucial for rigorously proving limit statements.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Epsilon-Delta Proof

An epsilon-delta proof is a method used to demonstrate the validity of a limit using the formal definition. It involves selecting an appropriate δ for a given ε to show that the function's output can be made arbitrarily close to the limit as the input approaches the specified value.
Recommended video:
07:39
Left, Right, & Midpoint Riemann Sums

Function Behavior Near a Point

Understanding how a function behaves near a specific point is essential for limit proofs. In this case, analyzing the function f(x) = 9 - x as x approaches 4 helps to determine if the output approaches the limit of 5, which is necessary for completing the proof.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Domains and Asymptotes


Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.


y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)

336
views
Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h

265
views
Textbook Question

Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞


The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)

348
views
Textbook Question

Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.

x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)

338
views
Textbook Question

Limits of Average Rates of Change


Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.


f(x) = x², x = 1

333
views
Textbook Question

Limits with trigonometric functions


Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.


limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)

262
views