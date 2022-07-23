Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Domains and Asymptotes
Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.
y = 4 + 3x² / (x² + 1)
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limh→0− (√6 − √(5h² + 11h + 6))/ h
Limits as x → ∞ or x → −∞
The process by which we determine limits of rational functions applies equally well to ratios containing noninteger or negative powers of x. Divide numerator and denominator by the highest power of x in the denominator and proceed from there. Find the limits in Exercises 23–36. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim x→∞ (x − 3) / √(4x² + 25)
Use the Intermediate Value Theorem in Exercises 69–74 to prove that each equation has a solution. Then use a graphing calculator or computer grapher to solve the equations.
x³ − 15x + 1 = 0 (three roots)
Limits of Average Rates of Change
Because of their connection with secant lines, tangents, and instantaneous rates, limits of the form limh→0 (f(x+h) − f(x)) / h occur frequently in calculus. In Exercises 57–62, evaluate this limit for the given value of x and function f.
f(x) = x², x = 1
Limits with trigonometric functions
Find the limits in Exercises 43–50.
limx→−π √(x + 4) cos(x + π)