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Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.46
Chapter 2, Problem 2.46

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the dominant terms in the numerator and the denominator as x approaches infinity. In this case, the dominant term in both the numerator and the denominator is x^(2/3).
Rewrite the expression by factoring out x^(2/3) from both the numerator and the denominator. This will help simplify the limit. The expression becomes: (x^(2/3) * (1 + x^(-5/3))) / (x^(2/3) * (1 + cos^2(x)/x^(2/3))).
Cancel out the common factor of x^(2/3) from the numerator and the denominator. This simplifies the expression to: (1 + x^(-5/3)) / (1 + cos^2(x)/x^(2/3)).
Evaluate the limit of each term as x approaches infinity. The term x^(-5/3) approaches 0, and cos^2(x)/x^(2/3) also approaches 0 because cos^2(x) is bounded between 0 and 1.
Substitute these limits into the simplified expression: (1 + 0) / (1 + 0) = 1. Therefore, the limit of the original expression as x approaches infinity is 1.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus, representing the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. They are essential for understanding continuity, derivatives, and integrals. In this context, we are interested in the limit of a function as x approaches infinity, which helps determine the behavior of the function at extreme values.
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Dominant Terms

In limit problems, especially as x approaches infinity, the dominant term in a polynomial or rational function significantly influences the limit's value. For example, in the expression x²/³ + x⁻¹, as x becomes very large, the term x²/³ will dominate over x⁻¹, allowing us to simplify the limit calculation by focusing on the leading term.
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Trigonometric Functions and Limits

Trigonometric functions, such as cos²x, oscillate between fixed values, which can affect the limit of a function. In this case, as x approaches infinity, cos²x remains bounded between 0 and 1, meaning its contribution to the limit can be considered negligible compared to polynomial terms. Understanding how these functions behave at infinity is crucial for evaluating limits involving them.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1

2, x = 1

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Textbook Question

Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically


Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.


limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)

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Textbook Question

Calculating Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.


limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²

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Textbook Question

Using the Sandwich Theorem


a. It can be shown that the inequalities 1 − x²/ 6 < (x sin x) / (2−2cos x) < 1 hold for all values of x close to zero (except for x = 0). What, if anything, does this tell you about limx→0 (x sin x) / (2 − 2cos x)?


Give reasons for your answer.


[Technology Exercise] b. Graph y = 1 − (x²/6), y=(x sinx)/(2 − 2cos x), and y = 1 together for −2 ≤ x ≤2. Comment on the behavior of the graphs as x→0.

359
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits


In Exercises 3–8, find the limit of each function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. (You may wish to visualize your answer with a graphing calculator or computer.)


f(x) = 2/x − 3

314
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Textbook Question

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?

f(x) = { (x³ − 8)/(x² − 4), x ≠ 2, x ≠ −2

3, x = 2

4, x = −2

209
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