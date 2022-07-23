Textbook Question
Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
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Limits of Rational Functions
In Exercises 13–22, find the limit of each rational function (a) as x → ∞ and (b) as x → −∞. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
f(x) = (x + 1)/(x² + 3)
Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞
Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)
lim x → ∞ (√(x + 9) − √(x + 4))
Using the Formal Definition
Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.
limx→1 f(x) = 1 if f(x) = {x², x ≠ 1
2, x = 1
Finding One-Sided Limits Algebraically
Find the limits in Exercises 11–20.
limx→1− (1/(x + 1))((x + 6)/x)((3 − x)/7)
Calculating Limits
Find the limits in Exercises 11–22.
limx→−1/2 4x(3x+4)²
Limits and Infinity
Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.
x²/³ + x⁻¹
lim --------------------
x→∞ x²/³ + cos²x