Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Limits and Continuity
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 2 - Limits and ContinuityProblem 2.5.13
Chapter 2, Problem 2.5.13

At what points are the functions in Exercises 13–30 continuous?
y = 1/(x – 2) – 3x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given: \( y = \frac{1}{x - 2} - 3x \). This function is composed of two parts: a rational function \( \frac{1}{x - 2} \) and a linear function \( -3x \).
Determine the points of discontinuity for the rational function \( \frac{1}{x - 2} \). A rational function is discontinuous where its denominator is zero. Set the denominator equal to zero: \( x - 2 = 0 \).
Solve the equation \( x - 2 = 0 \) to find the point of discontinuity. This gives \( x = 2 \). Therefore, the function is discontinuous at \( x = 2 \).
Consider the linear function \( -3x \). Linear functions are continuous everywhere on the real number line, so there are no additional points of discontinuity from this part of the function.
Conclude that the function \( y = \frac{1}{x - 2} - 3x \) is continuous for all real numbers except \( x = 2 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Continuity of Functions

A function is continuous at a point if it is defined at that point, the limit exists at that point, and the limit equals the function's value at that point. For rational functions, continuity is typically disrupted by points where the denominator equals zero, leading to undefined values.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity

Identifying Discontinuities

To determine where a function is continuous, one must identify points of discontinuity, which occur when the denominator of a rational function is zero. For the given function, setting the denominator (x - 2) to zero reveals potential discontinuities, which must be analyzed further.
Recommended video:
03:38
Intro to Continuity Example 1

Limits

Limits are fundamental in calculus for understanding the behavior of functions as they approach specific points. Evaluating limits helps determine if a function approaches a finite value or diverges, which is crucial for assessing continuity at points where the function may be undefined.
Recommended video:
05:50
One-Sided Limits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Domains and Asymptotes


Determine the domain of each function in Exercises 69–72. Then use various limits to find the asymptotes.


y = 2x / (x² − 1)

334
views
Textbook Question

Limits and Infinity


Find the limits in Exercises 37–46.


x⁴ + x³

lim -----------------

x→∞ 12x³ + 128

303
views
Textbook Question

Limits of quotients


Find the limits in Exercises 23–42.


limx→−1 (√(x² + 8) − 3) / (x + 1)

196
views
Textbook Question

Using the Formal Definition


Prove the limit statements in Exercises 37–50.


lim x→1 1/x = 1

255
views
Textbook Question

Finding Limits of Differences When x → ±∞


Find the limits in Exercises 84–90. (Hint: Try multiplying and dividing by the conjugate.)


lim x → −∞ (√(x² + 3) + x)

293
views
Textbook Question

Infinite Limits


Find the limits in Exercises 37–48. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.


lim x→0 4 / x²/⁵

283
views