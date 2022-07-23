Limits and Continuity
Repeat the instructions of Exercise 1 for
1 , x ≤ ―1
1/x , 0 < |x| < 1
ƒ(x) = { 0, x = 1 ,
1 , x > 1 .
Limits and Continuity
Repeat the instructions of Exercise 1 for
1 , x ≤ ―1
1/x , 0 < |x| < 1
ƒ(x) = { 0, x = 1 ,
1 , x > 1 .
Centering Intervals About a Point
In Exercises 1–6, sketch the interval (a,b), on the x-axis with the point c inside. Then find a value of δ>0 such that a < x < b whenever 0 < |x−c| < δ.
a=4/9, b=4/7, c=1/2
Limits and Continuity
On what intervals are the following functions continuous?
a. ƒ(x) = x¹/³
Find the limits in Exercises 59–62. Write ∞ or −∞ where appropriate.
lim ( 1 / x²/³ + 2 / (x − 1)²/³ ) as
a. x → 0⁺
Limits and Continuity
Graph the function
1 , x ≤ ―1
―x , ―1 < x < 0
ƒ(x) = { 1 , x = 0 ,
―x , 0 < x < 1
1 , x ≥ 1
Then discuss, in detail, limits, one-sided limits, continuity, and one-sided continuity of ƒ at x = ―1 , 0 , and 1. Are any of the discontinuities removable? Explain.
Finding Limits Graphically
Let f(x) = {3 - x , x < 2
2, x = 2
x/2, x > 2
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a. Find limx→2+ f(x), limx→2− f(x), and f(2).