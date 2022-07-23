In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.
Suppose that functions ƒ(x) and g(x) and their first derivatives have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
x ƒ(x) g(x) ƒ'(x) g'(x)
0 1 1 -3 1/2
1 3 5 1/2 -4
Find the first derivatives of the following combinations at the given value of x.
a. 6ƒ(x) - g(x), x = 1
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 19–40.
p = √(3 − t)