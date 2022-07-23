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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.6.45
Chapter 3, Problem 3.6.45

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = (t tan(t))¹⁰

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that you need to find the derivative of y with respect to t, where y = (t tan(t))^10. This involves using the chain rule and the product rule.
Step 2: Apply the chain rule. Let u = t tan(t), so y = u^10. The derivative dy/dt = 10u^9 * du/dt.
Step 3: Find du/dt using the product rule. Since u = t tan(t), du/dt = d(t tan(t))/dt = t * d(tan(t))/dt + tan(t) * d(t)/dt.
Step 4: Calculate the derivatives: d(tan(t))/dt = sec^2(t) and d(t)/dt = 1. Substitute these into the expression for du/dt to get du/dt = t * sec^2(t) + tan(t).
Step 5: Substitute du/dt back into the expression for dy/dt: dy/dt = 10 * (t tan(t))^9 * (t sec^2(t) + tan(t)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(t)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dt is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to t. This rule is essential for differentiating expressions like y = (t tan(t))¹⁰.
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Intro to the Chain Rule

Product Rule

The product rule is used to differentiate functions that are the product of two or more functions. If y = u(t) * v(t), then the derivative dy/dt is u'(t)v(t) + u(t)v'(t). In the given problem, t and tan(t) are multiplied, so the product rule helps in finding the derivative of the inner function t tan(t) before applying the chain rule.
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The Product Rule

Trigonometric Derivatives

Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving trigonometric expressions. The derivative of tan(t) is sec²(t), which is necessary when applying the product rule to differentiate t tan(t). This knowledge allows for the correct application of differentiation rules to trigonometric components within a function.
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Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions
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Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.

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