Tangent and Perpendicular Lines

A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it, and its slope is equal to the derivative of the function at that point. A line is perpendicular to another if the product of their slopes is -1. In this problem, after finding the slope of the tangent line to F(x) at x = 2, the slope of the perpendicular line can be calculated using this relationship.