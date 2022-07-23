In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (t tan(t))¹⁰
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
g(t) = 1/t²; g′(−1), g′(2), g′(√3)
Differentiating Implicitly
Use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx in Exercises 1–14.
x⁴ + sin y = x³y²
Find the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 17–28.
y = ((x + 1)(x + 2)) / ((x − 1)(x − 2))
Free-Fall Applications
Free fall on Mars and Jupiter The equations for free fall at the surfaces of Mars and Jupiter (s in meters, t in seconds) are s = 1.86t² on Mars and s = 11.44t² on Jupiter. How long does it take a rock falling from rest to reach a velocity of 27.8 m/sec (about 100 km/h) on each planet?
Assume that functions f and g are differentiable with f(2) = 3, f'(2) = −1, g(2) = −4, and g'(2) = 1. Find an equation of the line perpendicular to the line tangent to the graph of F(x) = (f(x) + 3) / (x − g(x)) at x = 2.