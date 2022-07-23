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Ch. 3 - Derivatives
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 3 - DerivativesProblem 3.9.18
Chapter 3, Problem 3.9.18

Derivatives in Differential Form


In Exercises 17–28, find dy.


y = x√(1 − x²)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the function y = x√(1 − x²). This is a product of two functions: x and √(1 − x²).
Step 2: Apply the product rule for differentiation, which states that if you have a function y = u*v, then dy/dx = u'(v) + u(v'). Here, let u = x and v = √(1 − x²).
Step 3: Differentiate u = x with respect to x, which gives u' = 1.
Step 4: Differentiate v = √(1 − x²) with respect to x. Use the chain rule: v' = (1/2)(1 − x²)^(-1/2) * (-2x). Simplify this expression.
Step 5: Substitute u', v, u, and v' into the product rule formula: dy/dx = u'(v) + u(v'). Simplify the expression to find dy/dx.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative

The derivative of a function measures how the function's output changes as its input changes. It is a fundamental concept in calculus, representing the rate of change or slope of the function at a given point. For a function y = f(x), the derivative is denoted as dy/dx and can be found using various rules such as the power rule, product rule, and chain rule.
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Derivatives

Product Rule

The product rule is used to find the derivative of a product of two functions. If y = u(x)v(x), where both u and v are functions of x, the derivative dy/dx is given by u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). This rule is essential when dealing with functions that are multiplied together, as in the given problem y = x√(1 − x²).
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The Product Rule

Chain Rule

The chain rule is a method for finding the derivative of a composite function. If a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function by the derivative of the inner function: f'(g(x))g'(x). This rule is crucial when differentiating functions like √(1 − x²), where the inner function is 1 − x².
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Intro to the Chain Rule
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.


y = (t tan(t))¹⁰

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Textbook Question

For what value or values of the constant m, if any, is


ƒ(x) = { sin 2x, x ≤ 0

{ mx, x > 0


a. continuous at x = 0?

b. differentiable at x = 0?


Give reasons for your answers.

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Textbook Question

The eight curve Find the slopes of the curve y⁴ = y² – x² at the two points shown here.


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Textbook Question

Differential Estimates of Change


In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.


The change in the lateral surface area S = 2πrh of a right circular cylinder when the height changes from h₀ to h₀ + dh and the radius does not change

138
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Textbook Question

Second Derivatives


In Exercises 19–26, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx and then d²y/dx². Write the solutions in terms of x and y only.


3 + sin y = y – x³

182
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Textbook Question

Free-Fall Applications

Free fall on Mars and Jupiter The equations for free fall at the surfaces of Mars and Jupiter (s in meters, t in seconds) are s = 1.86t² on Mars and s = 11.44t² on Jupiter. How long does it take a rock falling from rest to reach a velocity of 27.8 m/sec (about 100 km/h) on each planet?

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