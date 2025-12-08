Suppose f and g have continuous derivatives on an interval [a, b]. Prove that if f(a)=g(a) and f(b)=g(b), then ∫a^b f′(x) dx = ∫a^b g′(x) dx.
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
Differentiating Integrals
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
________
y = ∫₂ˣ √ 2 + cos³t dt
Cubic zero net area Consider the graph of the cubic y = 𝓍 (𝓍― a) (𝓍― b), where 0 < a < b. Verify that the graph bounds a region above the 𝓍-axis, for 0 < 𝓍 < a , and bounds a region below the 𝓍-axis, for a < 𝓍 < b. What is the relationship between a and b if the areas of these two regions are equal?
{Use of Tech} Fresnel integrals The theory of optics gives rise to the two Fresnel integrals
S(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt and C(x) = ∫₀ˣ cos t² dt
a. Compute S′(x) and C′(x).
Generalizing the Mean Value Theorem for Integrals Suppose ƒ and g are continuous on [a, b] and let h(𝓍) = (𝓍―b) ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt + (𝓍―a) ∫ₓᵇg(t)dt.
(b) Show that there is a number c in (a, b) such that ∫ₐᶜ ƒ(t) dt = ƒ(c) (b ― c)
(Source: The College Mathematics Journal, 33, 5, Nov 2002)
Find dy/dx if y = ∫ₓ¹ √(1 + t²)dt.
Explain the main steps in your calculation.