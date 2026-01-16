Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
51. ∫(from ln2 to ln4)coth(x)dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx
Evaluating Definite Integrals
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₋₁¹ (3x² - 4x + 7)dx
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
e. ∫⁵₋₂ ( ƒ(x) + g(x) ) dx
