Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₁² 4 dv
v²
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
e. ∫⁵₋₂ ( ƒ(x) + g(x) ) dx
5
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
_
d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx