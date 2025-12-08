Area by geometry Use geometry to evaluate the following definite integrals, where the graph of ƒ is given in the figure.
(a) ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Suppose an object moves along a line at 15 m/s, for 0 ≤ t < 2 and at 25 m/s, for 2 ≤ t ≤ 5, where t is measured in seconds. Sketch the graph of the velocity function and find the displacement of the object for 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.
a) Divide the interval [0,8] into n = 2 subintervals, [0,4] and [4,8]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,8] (see part (a) of the figure)
The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = ƒ(t) on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 6 (see figure), where t is measured in seconds.
(a) Divide the interval [0,6] into n = 3 subintervals, [0,2] , [2,4] and [4,6]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to the value of v evaluated at the right endpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0,6] (see part (a) of the figure)
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
c. Σ (aₖ + bₖ - 1)
k = 1
20 20
Suppose that Σ aₖ = 0 and Σ bₖ = 7. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
20
a. Σ 3aₖ
k = 1
Use five rectangles to estimate the area under the curve of from to using left endpoints.