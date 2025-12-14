Finding Indefinite Integrals
Find the indefinite integrals (most general antiderivatives) in Exercises 73–88. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫ sec² s/10 ds
∫ sec² s/10 ds
∫ sec θ/3 tan θ/3 dθ
∫ cos³ 𝓍/2 d𝓍
Evaluating Indefinite Integrals
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 37–46.
∫ 2(cos x)⁻¹/² sin x dx
∫(sin 2θ - cos 2θ)/(sin 2θ + cos 2θ)³dθ
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(x + 1) dx