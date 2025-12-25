Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₀^(π/6) √(1 + sin(x)) dx
(Hint: Multiply by √((1 - sin(x)) / (1 - sin(x))))