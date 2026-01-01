Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Problem 5.PE.10d
Textbook Question
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
_
d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx
Related Videos
Related Practice
Area versus net area Graph the following functions. Then use geometry (not Riemann sums) to find the area and the net area of the region described.
The region between the graph of y = 1 - |x| and the x-axis, for -2 ≤ x ≤ 2
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
a. ∫²₋₂ ƒ(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from -π/2 to π/2 of cos(x) cos(7x) dx
