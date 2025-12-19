Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
39. ∫(from 0 to π)tan(x/3)dx
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
