Textbook Question
90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
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90. Find f'(0) for
f(x) = e^(-1/x²), x≠0
= 0, x = 0.
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
87. dy/dx = 1 + 1/x, y(1) = 3
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
12. (dy/dx) = 3x²e^(-y)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–76.
71. ∫(from -π/2 to π/2) 2cosθ dθ/(1+(sinθ)²)
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
61. y = √(θ + 3) sin θ
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y=arcsec(1/t), 0<t<1