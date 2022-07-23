Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
35
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
47. ∫(from 2 to 4)dx/(x(ln x)²)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
Theory and Applications
L’Hôpital’s Rule does not help with the limits in Exercises 69–76.
Try it—you just keep on cycling. Find the limits some other way.
71. lim (x → (π/2)⁻) sec x / tan x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
55. ∫(from -π/4 to π/4)cosh(tanθ)sec²θ dθ
In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
66. y = θsin(θ)/√(sec(θ))
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?